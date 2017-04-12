VIDEO: Louisville native, Boston bombing survivor describes hardships in candid interview

Rebekah Gregory spoke candidly about her hardships in an interview with Dawne Gee on April 12.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville native and Boston bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory is back in town and will sign copies of her new memoir Wednesday night.

Gregory, who graduated from Eastern High School, will sign copies of her memoir, "Taking My Life Back: My Story of Faith, Determination, and Surviving the Boston Marathon Bombing," at 7 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble store at the Paddock Shops on Summit Plaza Drive.

Gregory and her young son were at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon when the bombing took place. Her injuries were so severe that she required dozens of operations before her left leg was amputated.

In a candid interview on "WAVE Country with Dawne Gee" on Wednesday, Gregory described the moments after the attack that would change her life forever.

"I remember everything, and that's the hardest part," she said. "I remember my own body being on fire, my bones laying next to me on the sidewalk."

Despite the hardships she's endured for almost exactly four years, her upbeat spirit has gotten her through.

"At the end of the day my blessings far outweigh my problems," said Gregory, who turned 30 on Wednesday. "April 15th could have been etched into my tombstone, and it wasn't.

"Sometimes the hardest chapters lead us to the most beautiful ones of all."

Since the attack, Gregory got divorced, then married her former college sweetheart and had a baby girl after doctors told her following the bombing that she likely wouldn't be able to have more children. She and her family now live in Houston.

