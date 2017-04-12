Officer, ex-officer indicted in sex abuse scandal that rocked LMPD Youth Explorer Program

Kenneth Betts during a 2013 visit to Norton Children's Hospital with other LMPD officers (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A grand jury indicted two men, one a current officer and the other a former officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Wednesday afternoon in a sex abuse case that rocked the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.

Officer Brandon Wood was indicted on seven counts of sex abuse.

Former officer Kenneth Betts was indicted on charges of first and third-degree sodomy.

Wood's bond will be set at $10,000. Betts' bond will be set at $15,000.



"I will enter a plea of not guilty with Officer Wood on Monday," his attorney, Steve Schroering said. "He maintains his innocence of all criminal charges. We will await discovery from the Commonwealth and look forward to finally being able to address the allegations that have been swirling around for the last several months."

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is expected to make a statement on the indictments.

This story will be updated.

