Man arrested in theft of $30K+ worth of tires

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested on theft charges involving tens of thousands of dollars worth of tires.

Michael D. Sunderland, 40, was arrested April 11 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

Sunderland worked at American Tire Distributors. he is accused of taking sets of tires valued between $30,000 and $40,000, according to his arrest report.

LMPD detectives said after being given his rights, Sunderland admitted to committing the thefts between December 2016 and March 2017.

