United to refund ticket cost to Flight 3411 passengers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The passengers who witnessed a man being forcibly removed from a Louisville-bound United Airlines flight are going to get their money back.

In an e-mail to WAVE 3 News, United Airlines media relations said, "All customers on flight 3411 on Sunday, April 9 are being compensated for the cost of their tickets."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ United: Airline won't use police to remove passengers

+ Passenger removed from flight ID'd as KY doctor with troubled past

Flight 3411 was boarding at Chicago O'Hare Airport when United employees asked for four people to voluntarily give up their seats. Passengers were told the flight was overbooked and four United employees had to be flown to Louisville for their shift on Monday.

NBC Chicago has reported that the passenger forcibly removed, Dr. David Dao, 69, of Elizabethtown, KY, agreed, along with his wife, to take the offer of $800 each from United for their seats and take a later flight. The confrontation took place after the Daos learned there was not another flight that would get them to Louisville until Monday. Witnesses said Dao told employees that he was a physician and had to get home to see patients on Monday.

Dao remains in a Chicago hospital where he is undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during his removal from the plane.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.