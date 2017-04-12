United to refund ticket cost to Flight 3411 passengers

The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The woman who was driving the semi-truck that caused an old bridge in Paoli to collapse will serve time behind bars.More >>
The passengers who witnessed a man being forcibly removed from a Louisville-bound United Airlines flight are going to get their money back.More >>
Michael D. Sunderland, 40, was arrested April 11 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.More >>
A grand jury indicted two men, one a current officer and the other a former officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Wednesday afternoon in the sex abuse case that has rocked the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.More >>
