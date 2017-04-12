Truck driver sentenced for Christmas Day collapse of Paoli bridge

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - The woman who was driving the semi-truck that caused an old bridge in Paoli to collapse will serve time behind bars.

Judge R. Michael Cloud on Tuesday sentenced Mary Lambright, 24, of Fredericksburg to 180 days in the county jail. That's the maximum sentence she could have received. She was also ordered to pay some fines, including a $2,000 restitution to the county for the bridge inspection once it is rebuilt.

Lambright was cited for reckless operation of a tractor-trailer, a misdemeanor, as well as disregarding a traffic control device and overweight on posted bridge.

She was driving a semi carrying 43,000 pounds of bottled water when she attempted to cross the bridge on South Gospel Street on Christmas Day 2015.

Fifteen months later, the bridge is still being repaired, and county commissioners hope it can re-open late in the summer.

Orange County is responsible for maintaining the South Bridge, but the truck company's insurance is footing the bill.

The iron bridge has been a staple of Paoli's town square for more than 130 years.

Police said Lambright was driving a nearly 30-ton semi when she attempted to cross the bridge, built only to support six tons.

Lambright declined to comment after the sentencing.

