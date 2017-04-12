Traffic alert for Hopkins Co. drivers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Traffic alert for Hopkins Co. drivers

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County.

Starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, I-69 northbound traffic will be down to one lane at the Western Kentucky Parkway Pennyrile exit interchange. 

Highway department crews will be placing thermoplastic lane markings on the road.  

The work is expected to take about three to four hours.

