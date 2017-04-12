Attorneys for doctor removed from United flight seek to preserve evidence

CHICAGO, IL (WAVE) - Attorneys for Dr. David Dao, the man who was forcefully pulled off United Airlines flight 3411, have filed an emergency bill of discovery.

Dr. Dao is seeking to preserve the surveillance videos, cockpit voice recordings, passenger and crew lists, incident reports, and other materials related to United Airlines flight 3411.

Dr. Dao says it's "crucial and essential" that the materials be preserved. If they are not, he says he could face "serious prejudice."

Dr. Dao's request also seeks to require the city of Chicago, which operate O'Hare International Airport, to preserve the materials.

Dr. Dao, a family member and his attorneys will speak at a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m (central time) in Chicago.

