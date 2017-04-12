JCPS board to discuss Superintendent Hargens' contract

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has slated a meeting to discuss the future of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens.

The special meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the VanHoose Education Center.

A notice sent out by JCPS stated various topics would be discussed including "the dismissal of an individual employee," Dr. Donna Hargens' contract with the Board of Education, and the "collective bargaining negotiations between the board of Education and its employees or their representatives."

The discussion of Dr. Hargens' contract will be public, according to JCPS's notice.

VanHoose Education Center is located at 3332 Newburg Road.

