Crews respond to fire in Clarksville

Crews are responding to a fire on Marriott Drive in Clarksville. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ William Joy)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Fire crews have responded to a fire on a RV lot in Clarksville, Indiana.

According to Clark Central Command, the fire is on Marriott Drive. It was reported that the fire was at the Clarion Hotel, but officials for the hotel say the hotel is not on fire.

The fire is across the street from the hotel, at the Campers Inn RV. Jeffersonville Fire is on scene.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.