Man, woman injured in two-car crash on St. Rte. 464 in Graves Co., KY

The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The identification of a man who was shot and killed on Cypress Street Saturday evening has been released.More >>
The identification of a man who was shot and killed on Cypress Street Saturday evening has been released.More >>
Matthew Rivera, 46, who was involved in a serious crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Monday night has died.More >>
Matthew Rivera, 46, who was involved in a serious crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Monday night has died.More >>
A grand jury indicted two men, one a current officer and the other a former officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Wednesday afternoon in the sex abuse case that has rocked the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.More >>
A grand jury indicted two men, one a current officer and the other a former officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Wednesday afternoon in the sex abuse case that has rocked the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.More >>
The woman who was driving the semi-truck that caused an old bridge in Paoli to collapse will serve time behind bars.More >>
The woman who was driving the semi-truck that caused an old bridge in Paoli to collapse will serve time behind bars.More >>