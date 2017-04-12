Loaded gun found at Jeffersontown High; student arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jeffersontown High School student is facing serious consequences after he was found with a gun on campus.

According to a statement by JCPS Deputy Communications Directors Jennifer Brislin, Jeffersontown High got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun.

Staff approached the student, who allowed his backpack to be searched, Brislin said. The loaded gun was confiscated without incident.

The sophomore was arrested, Brislin said; he will be disciplined according to the code of conduct.

