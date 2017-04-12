Man injured in crash on Gene Snyder Freeway dies

The incident happened about 10:40 p.m. Monday on I-265S near I-65. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was involved in a serious crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway has died.

Matthew Rivera, 46, died at University Hospital, due to fire related injures.

On Monday, Rivera was traveling on the Gene Snyder Freeway, close to I-65 around 10:40 p.m. when he crashed.

Right now, it's still unclear how the crash happened. The LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the crash.

Rivera's funeral arrangements will be handled by Newcomer Funeral Home.

