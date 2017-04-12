Kentucky State Police investigating "incident" involving 3 inmat - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky State Police investigating "incident" involving 3 inmates at Graves County Jail

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police are an incident at the Graves County Jail involving three inmates.

The investigation alleges that two of the inmates attacked the other at some point in the last few weeks.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly