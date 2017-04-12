Man shot, killed on Cypress Street identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man shot, killed on Cypress Street identified

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identification of a man who was shot and killed on Cypress Street Saturday evening has been released. 

Damion Morton, 38, died at University hospital on Tuesday. Morton died as a result from a gunshot wound as he was driving his vehicle. 

Morton was found around 10:30 Saturday night after police received a report of a shooting on Cypress Street. 

LMPD's Homicide Unit is still investigating.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information in Morton's death is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

