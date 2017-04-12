2 more officers on leave after doctor yanked from United flight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two more officers have been placed on leave in relation to an Elizabethtown man being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight.

In a statement on Wednesday, The Chicago Department of Aviation said that as a part of their review of the incident "two additional officers have been placed on administrative leave until further notice."

The officers' names have not been released due to a collective bargaining agreement that prohibits the CDA to do so.

NBC Chicago has reported that the passenger forcibly removed, Dr. David Dao, 69, of Elizabethtown, KY, agreed, along with his wife, to take the offer of $800 each from United for their seats and take a later flight. The confrontation took place after the Daos learned there was not another flight that would get them to Louisville until Monday. Witnesses said Dao told employees that he was a physician and had to get home to see patients on Monday.

