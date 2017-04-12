Man shot in Lake Dreamland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have responded to a shooting in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

LMPD officers are at the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Oboe Drive.

The call came in around 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, MetroSafe said.

Emergency crews arrived to find one man shot. According to MetroSafe, the man had been shot twice.

No word on the victim's condition or what triggered the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

