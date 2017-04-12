Bardstown council holds hearing on mayor's future

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A hearing is underway for Bardstown Mayor John Royalty in front of city council members.

After the hearing, the council is to determine whether Royalty should be removed from his capacities as mayor.

The hearing works similar to a trial; witnesses are called to the stand and attorneys from both sides ask questions, all while the council listens in.

With the council’s decision hinging heavily on evidence, the attorneys hired by the council brought in Brandon Brewer to testify. Brewer is the current IT supervisor who works for the city of Bardstown. He held that position when the mayor allegedly approached him before November 2016 regarding iPads.

Brewer testified that Mayor Royalty reached out to him to send an email to all city council members asking them to return their city-issued iPads for a security update.

"He wanted you to obtain the iPads? Yes," Brewer answered. "Lie to the council? Yes. And in that email, he’s lying to the council as well? Yes."

Brewer said there never was a security update that needed to be done right at that moment on the iPads. Once the iPads were collected Brewer said that the mayor asked to take a look at councilwoman Kecia Copeland’s personal emails.

Brewer said her iPad was synced to both her official and personal Gmail accounts.

"At the instruction of the mayor, access Kecia Copeland’s personal Gmail account? Yes," Brewer answered.

Royalty’s attorneys argued that Copeland should not have used government-issued iPads to exchange personal emails.

"Her personal accounts were synced? Yup," Brewer said. "With her government account and government device and there were 66,000 emails in her device? Yes."

At this point, the council is hearing both sides of the argument before heading into executive session to discuss the fate of Mayor Royalty’s career.

It is unclear when they will announce their decision.

This story will be updated.

