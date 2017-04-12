Alorica officials unsure of start date

Alorica officials are still unsure when the start date for Alorica will be.

The company announced last year it was coming to Owensboro and has already started the hiring process for 840 positions.

Originally, Alorica said operations would begin in April, but representatives say they will not be moving in this month any longer.

Project Developer, Jack Wells, says construction crews have been working as fast as they can to finish the job. Many are working overtime and weekends.

Wells says the Alorica people have been great to work with.

A separate company is wrapping that outer glass around the building and once that's complete, his team will move into finishing interior renovations.

He says the nice weather should also benefit crews.

Wells also did not have an exact date crews plan to have the building finished.

He says Bar Louie, the restaurant that will be on the first floor, has approved the plans to move in, and the corporation is now finalizing the layout.

Once that's approved, Wells says construction crews will get to work on that right away.

