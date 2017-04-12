McConnell applauds President Trump's military action towards Syria

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell applauded President Trump's military action directed at Syria.

"If he uses chemical weapons again, I think the message is pretty clear." said McConnell. "Look, there's no easy solution to Syria and the President is not suggesting that this retaliatory strike is going to solve the Syrian quagmire."

Senator McConnell -- went on to say ... what President Trump did was a "dramatic departure" from what President Obama would have done.

McConnell said the airstrikes sent a message to not only America's adversaries, but its allies around the world.

"It was also, because of the assertiveness of the act, an interesting message to our adversaries around the world and our allies around the world that this administration is going to be more assertive than the previous one," said McConnell.

McConnell agrees that the White House did not need Congressional authority to carry out the missile strike.

