Man accused of assaulting LMDC officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man booked into jail on charges of possession of marijuana and violating a domestic violence order has also charged with attacking jail staff at Metro Corrections.

Deshaun Walker, 25, was charged with assault, accused of hitting an LMDC officer several times in the face, according to a police report.

The attack caused the officer's face to swell and his mouth to bleed. According to the arrest report, it took several officers to then restrain and secure him.

He was initially being held on a $5,000 bond on the first round of charges. Bond has not been set on the assault charge.

