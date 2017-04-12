Our Lady of Peace moves outpatient center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In an effort to expand mental health care services, Our Lady of Peace has moved its adult outpatient center.

The Center helps adults with everything from mental illness to substance abuse disorders.

The program will now be located at 4414 Churchman Avenue, next to Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. It now has 15 rooms for therapy clinics and 12 office spaces.

Leadership said the number of patients increased over the past couple of years as federal medical programs began covering outpatient mental health treatment and as the heroin epidemic got worse, with many who wanted help being put on hold.

"Fewer than 10 percent of those individuals seek treatment after they've been on a waiting list if treatment is delayed," Jennifer Nolan, Our Lady of Peace President, said.

Center leaders said the new location was needed to expand therapy services for children and adolescents at the main Our Lady of Peace location on Newburg Road.

Inpatient services will continue to be available at the main location.

