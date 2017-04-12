Mother recovering after being hit by a truck in Newport

A mother is recovering after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street in Newport. She said it wasn't for her quick action, her 2-year-old daughter would have taken the brunt of the blow.

The mother, Lauren Johnson, said she was just a few steps away from the sidewalk when the truck came barreling into her.

She is now very limited on what she can do, and will likely have to wear a sling for the next six weeks after Monday night's crash.

"I fractured my scapula," she said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dave Cowens Drive and the ramp to I-471.

She was with her boyfriend and 2-year-old daughter as they were heading to his mom's house.

The couple said they were in the crosswalk and had the right-of-way when they saw the truck heading their way.

"We were crossing the highway and didn't think anything was going on. The light was red on his side and I guess he just didn't see us and went to go make a right on red and ran us over," Johnson said.

Her protective instincts kicked in right away when she saw the truck heading straight towards her baby.

"I pushed her out of the way real quick because I seen him coming... and I don't know something happened. She flipped over," Johnson said.

Her daughter wasn't hurt, but she's upset the driver wasn't cited.

In the police report, the driver stated that he had a green light and didn't see the family in the road.

Since an officer wasn't present, no one will be ticketed.

Johnson feels more patrols or cameras need to be added at the intersection to keep pedestrians safe.

"I want to make sure that people watch out what they're doing you know how they're driving around there cause it could have been worse. My daughter could have died," she said.

According to the report, police have completed their investigation and no one will be cited.

