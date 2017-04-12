Doctors honored for helping collapsed runner

A Hopkins County runner who collapsed on a run, reunited today with the St. Mary's medical team who helped save her a life.

We were also there in March when Connie Branson met up with the coal miners who first found her.

She had been training for a marathon in January when she collapsed in the road near Warrior Coal in Madisonville. Those coal miners used an AED to jump her heart.

Branson thanked them for helping her.

On Wednesday, she got the chance to thank the St. Mary's docs and nurses with medals of their own. She says she's very thankful they saved her life.

Branson said she's grateful the mine had an AED and says they should be placed throughout cities. As for her training, she says she'll also be running a race this Saturday.

