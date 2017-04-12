Stars Insurance being investigated for selling fake policies

Stars Insurance company in Erlanger is accused of selling fake policies and under investigation by the Kentucky Department of Insurance.

A search warrant was issued Monday for the Graves Avenue business.

Authorities want to talk to owners Michael Fleckinger and his sister Michelle Fleckinger.

According to the search warrant, Stars Insurance LLC is not licensed to sell insurance in Kentucky.

Michael Fleckinger and his sister were offering quotes on their website on polices for property, casualty, life, health, auto, boat and RV insurance, according to the search warrant.

It also states an undercover agent asked which insurance company would provide him coverage and was told Stars has, "their own company."

Michael Fleckinger was convicted on 13 counts of fraudulent insurance acts in 2008.

The Insurance Journal reports he sold 60 auto insurance policies when he was not authorized in the state of Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Insurance as well as the Kenton County Prosecutors Office are on the case.

No charges have been filed yet until they figure out how many fake polices were sold.

