Concerns grow over trespassing at Gabe's Tower after YouTube video released

Concerns are growing over trespassers going into Gabe's Tower in Owensboro.

Last week, the lease on the fence surrounding the vacant building was up, so it was returned.

A new video posted to YouTube shows a group of young men wandering around inside. City leaders were worried this would happen.

They say it's dangerous for people to wander around in there.

Bob Zimmerman is the current owner. He told 14 News last month, he plans to fix it up.

As for the people in the YouTube video, there is currently no criminal investigation.

