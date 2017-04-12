New trampoline park opens on Dixie Highway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New trampoline park opens on Dixie Highway

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Altitude Trampoline Park is a 41,000 square foot, indoor trampoline park. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Altitude Trampoline Park is a 41,000 square foot, indoor trampoline park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's a brand new house for bounce on Dixie Highway.

Altitude Trampoline Park held its official grand opening celebration on Wednesday. 

The park is on Dixie Highway, taking over the building that once housed a Bacon's Department store.

The Altitude Trampoline Park is a 41,000 square foot, indoor trampoline park with jumping activities including sports and fitness programs, competitive jumping, and just plain, old-fashioned jumping fun.

The park includes a foam pit, gymnastics tumble tracks, a toddler area, basketball dunking lanes, dodge ball and fitness classes.

Altitude Louisville is located at 4420 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216.

