Investigator gets thumbs up after officers are indicted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From officers to inmates. A sex abuse scandal explodes. Wednesday, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood were indicted and booked into jail.

"A very serious matter," Louisville Council Member, David James said. "A heartbreaking matter."

The officers spent less than two hours in jail after they were indicted Wednesday for the alleged sexual abuse of minors while part of LMPD's Explorer Program. And now, some are upset over how things went this far for this long.

"I am concerned that things may not have happened the way they should have happened"

Wednesday, a committee approved a 50 thousand dollar contract for former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey who was appointed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. Harvey is tasked with finding out what the department knew of the accusations and what--if anything---they did about them.

"I am looking at everyone in the chain of command from the mayor to the line officer," Harvey said.

Harvey will look at whether the department acted correctly after the allegations first surfaced in 2013. Kenneth Betts resigned not long after.

Brandon Wood was terminated this Wednesday.

"I don't presume that anybody did anything wrong and I don't presume that there's nothing to see," he said of those in command at the time.

The investigation is expected to take several months to complete.

"I think we have to be honest with ourselves to say what are we going to do to ensure that this never, ever happens again," Councilwoman Angela Leet said.

