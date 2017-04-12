Semi overturns on I-69 in Henderson Co.

We have received word of an overturned semi on I-69 in Henderson Co.

Our crew on the scene says the driver had no serious injuries.

We're told one of the lanes has reopened and crews are working on getting tow trucks in the area.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

