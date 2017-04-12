Semi overturns on I-69 in Henderson Co.; leads to 2 more wrecks & an arrest

A semi crashed over a guardrail on I-69 in Henderson County.

It happened in the northbound lanes just north of Robards around 10:30 Wednesday night.

According to a press release, 61-year-old Charles Hunt told deputies he had been driving longer than the allowed time for semis and he fell asleep behind the wheel.

Deputies say Hunt's semi hit the guardrail, turned sideways, went off the road and then flipped several times before coming to a rest on its top.

We're told Hunt wasn't hurt, but he was taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution.

Deputies say two other accident also happened in the area because of the debris from the semi hitting the guardrail. No injuries were reported with those wrecks.

The sheriff's office says while all that was going on another semi approached the scene at high speed and didn't slow down as it passed the area where crews were working.

The driver of that semi, 42-year-old Derek Bement, of Bicknell, IN, was stopped and arrested on a reckless driving charge.

