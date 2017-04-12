McCarthy dominates, Toles homers as Dodgers beat Cubs 2-0

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Chicago Cubs' first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrates with Chicago Cubs' President Theo Epstein, center, and General Manager Jed Hoyer, right, during the 2016 World Series championship ring ceremony before the team's basebal...

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Chicago Cubs' team members celebrate during the 2016 World Series championship ring ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey (41) delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Andrew Toles (60) rounds the bases after his home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy (38) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Chicago.

By ANDREW SELIGMANAP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Brandon McCarthy pitched four-hit ball over six innings, Andrew Toles hit his first leadoff homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago 2-0 on Wednesday night after the Cubs received their championship rings.

The Cubs put the finishing touches on a celebration that started when they beat Cleveland in Game 7 last November to win the World Series for the first time since 1908. They raised the banner Monday night and got 14-karat white gold rings with a total of 214 diamonds in a ceremony Wednesday that drew more roars from the fans at Wrigley Field.

But once the game started, there wasn't much to cheer.

Toles gave the Dodgers a quick lead with his drive off John Lackey to start the game, and it stayed 1-0 until the ninth.

