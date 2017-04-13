Jury in ex-NFL player's trial ends 5th day without verdict

(Keith Bedford /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool). Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez smiles at the sight of his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, who brought the couple's daughter to court, during jury deliberations in his double-mur...

BOSTON (AP) - The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has completed its fifth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in Boston in 2012. Hernandez's lawyers say a former friend shot the men over drugs.

The jury has deliberated for 32 hours. Deliberations are set to resume Friday.

In court Thursday, the judge said a clerk received a call from Patriots coach Bill Belichick's attorney asking if Belichick faces consequences for not appearing in court. Hernandez's lawyers tried to subpoena him late in the trial, but a process server was unable to serve Belichick with a subpoena.

Attorney Jose Baez said he didn't push for Belichick's testimony because it wasn't important to the defense.

