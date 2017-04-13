Lawyer says man dragged off plane has concussion, lost teeth

Attorneys for Dr. David Dao, the man who was forcefully pulled off United Airlines flight 3411, have filed an emergency bill of discovery.More >>
Attorneys for Dr. David Dao, the man who was forcefully pulled off United Airlines flight 3411, have filed an emergency bill of discovery.More >>
A Male High School teacher and seven students were among those on the United flight 3411, where an Elizabethtown doctor was dragged up the aisle and injured.More >>
A Male High School teacher and seven students were among those on the United flight 3411, where an Elizabethtown doctor was dragged up the aisle and injured.More >>
The passengers who witnessed a man being forcibly removed from a Louisville-bound United Airlines flight are going to get their money back.More >>
The passengers who witnessed a man being forcibly removed from a Louisville-bound United Airlines flight are going to get their money back.More >>
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructureMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructureMore >>
A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the pastMore >>
A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the pastMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>