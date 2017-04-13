Latest Indiana sports

HAWKS-PACERS

Pacers push way into playoffs with 104-86 win over Hawks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Paul George finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds, Jeff Teague added 19 points and the Indiana Pacers clinched a playoff spot Wednesday with a 104-86 victory over Atlanta.

The Pacers completed the regular season on a five-game winning streak to earn the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed. They will face Cleveland in the opening round.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 15 points and Jose Calderon had 12 on a night the Hawks rested five of their top six players. Thabo Sefolosha played 23 minutes but didn't score as Atlanta to keep four-game winning streak ended.

Indiana took advantage of the backups by pulling out to a 22-15 lead after one quarter and starting the third quarter on a 9-2 run to turn a seven-point into a 59-45 cushion. The Hawks never seriously challenged again.

PACERS-76ERS-FINES

Sixers' Henderson, Pacers' George fined $25K after scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) - Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing an elbow at Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in Monday night's game. And George has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating afterward.

The NBA announced the fines Wednesday.

Both players were ejected following a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Indiana's 120-111 win over the Sixers.

The game got nasty with 2:59 remaining when George and Henderson crashed to the floor together and exchanged a few shoves. Henderson had thrown an elbow at George on the previous trip downcourt.

Both were hit with double technical fouls.

After the game, George went on a profanity-laced rant about the officiating, saying he didn't have any respect for the referees. Henderson said he didn't deserve an ejection either, but admitted elbowing George on the play preceding their scuffle.

INDYCAR-TEXAS TEST

IndyCar tests at reconfigured Texas test minus some Hondas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Simon Pagenaud and IndyCar drivers have run their first laps on the repaved and reconfigured Texas oval.

Pagenaud says the Texas Motor Speedway track is a different layout with the banking reduced in Turns 1 and 2 that were also widened from 60 to 80 feet. He says the bumps are gone and the turning radius into the first turn has definitely changed.

More than 1,100 laps were completed before lunch by 13 cars on the 1 1/2-mile track where the series races June 10.

The Texas test was supposed to be a full-field open test with 22 cars. But points leader Sebastien Bourdais and several Honda cars were held out as a precaution because their engines had higher mileage on them.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda and IndyCar had agreed for the team's No. 5 to use a manufacturer spec engine, with James Hinchcliffe and Mikhail Aleshin sharing time in the car. But the car was parked after one lap when Chevrolet made an official complaint based on a series rule that doesn't allow for spec engines in open tests.

ALONSO-INDY 500

McLaren's Alonso to miss Monaco GP to race at Indy 500

WOKING, England (AP) - McLaren says Fernando Alonso will race for the team at the Indianapolis 500 and miss the Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren will be racing in the famous race in the United States for the first time in 38 years.

The Indy 500 and the Monaco GP both take place on May 28.

McLaren says the Monaco GP will be the only Formula One race Alonso will miss. The British-based team hasn't announced who will replace Alonso for the race.

