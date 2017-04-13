Mother charged with murder in infant's suffocation death

Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
According to an arrest report, Dailyn Cruz Abrea, 26, called 911 on March 30 and told a dispatcher that she had smothered her baby and "wanted to know the fastest way to die."More >>
Attorneys for Dr. David Dao, the man who was forcefully pulled off United Airlines flight 3411, have filed an emergency bill of discovery.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
