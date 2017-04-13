Mother charged with murder in infant's suffocation death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been charged with murder in the suffocation death of her newborn son.

According to an arrest report, Dailyn Cruz Abrea, 26, called 911 on March 30 and told a dispatcher that she had smothered her baby and "wanted to know the fastest way to die."

Upon arriving at the woman's home at Fountain Square Apartments in West Buechel, officers found a deceased 3-month-old infant in bed.

The baby's name was Lucas Paez Cruz.



Dailyn Cruz Abrea will be arraigned Thursday morning. She's being held on $500,000 cash bond.

