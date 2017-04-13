Deputies: Man tried to hide underwater after running from traffic stop

Authorities say a man who ran from a traffic stop in Daviess Co., KY admitted to being on meth at the time.

A deputy pulled over a car last night on Highway 54 in front of Highland Elementary School.

A passenger got out and took off.

A K-9 found him hiding in a ditch under water a little while later.

26-year-old Seth Fenwick from Owensboro is now in the Daviess County jail facing several charges, including fleeing from police and carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities say he had a large knife and brass knuckles and threw down a backpack with stolen items in it.

They say he had five active bench warrants from Daviess County.

Fenwick was treated for dog bite marks on his arm.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.