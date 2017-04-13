LMPD officer terminated 'immediately' amid Explorer sex scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was fired Thursday amid a sex-abuse scandal that has rocked the department's Youth Explorer Program.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad fired Officer Brandon Wood, according to a post on the department's Facebook page Thursday:

Wood was indicted on seven counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a single alleged victim. Another former officer, Kenneth Betts, faces sodomy charges with two other alleged victims. Both alleged victims were juveniles at the time and part of the LMPD Explorer Program.

Betts, who resigned from the force in 2013, was indicted on charges of first- and third-degree sodomy against two alleged victims. Wood's case involves a single alleged victim. All of the accusers were juveniles and members of the Explorer Program when the abuse is said to have happened.

Both suspects surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. Wood later posted bond.

Betts is due in court Monday when he is expected to enter his plea.

The LMPD Youth Explorer Program remains suspended.

