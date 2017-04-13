Artwork by PRP High junior chosen for Governor's Derby poster

Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
It's not clear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.More >>
It's not clear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.More >>
An LMPD officer was fired Thursday amid a sex-abuse scandal that has rocked the department's Youth Explorer Program.More >>
An LMPD officer was fired Thursday amid a sex-abuse scandal that has rocked the department's Youth Explorer Program.More >>
A painting by Jackson Penna, a junior at Pleasure Ridge Park High School was chosen by Kentucky First Lady Glenna Bevin as the winner of the first Governor's Kentucky Derby Poster Contest.More >>
A painting by Jackson Penna, a junior at Pleasure Ridge Park High School was chosen by Kentucky First Lady Glenna Bevin as the winner of the first Governor's Kentucky Derby Poster Contest.More >>
We asked and our Facebook fans answered. Here they are, the top burger joints in WAVE Country.More >>
We asked and our Facebook fans answered. Here they are, the top burger joints in WAVE Country.More >>