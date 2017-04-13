Artwork by PRP High junior chosen for Governor's Derby poster

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The work of a high school student from Louisville Metro has been selected as the 2017 Governor's Kentucky Derby poster.

A painting by Jackson Penna, a junior at Pleasure Ridge Park High School was chosen by Kentucky First Lady Glenna Bevin as the winner of the first Governor's Kentucky Derby Poster Contest.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New trampoline park opens on Dixie Highway

+ New Louisville City FC stadium targeted to open in 2020

+ Urban forager finds food in unexpected places

High School students from across the Commonwealth were asked to submit original artwork that answered the question, "What does the Kentucky Derby look like to you?" The Governor's Office said Penna's painting "captured the excitement of the most famous two minutes in sports by depicting the horses' charge to the finish line."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.