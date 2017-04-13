Public invited to therapy dog Charlie's 5th birthday party at Frazier Rehab

Charlie has been with Frazier Rehab Institute since he was 14 weeks old. (Source: KentuckyOne Health)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Frazier Rehab Institute's youngest employees celebrates his fifth birthday Thursday with a luau-themed party.

Charlie is a goldendoodle who helps promote physical movement, emotional well-being, cognitive functioning and awareness, and social improvement among patients.

When he's not socializing with patients in Frazier's therapy gym, providing comfort, napping with patients or helping those in the Animal Assisted Therapy Program, Charlie enjoys having fun with Stanley, a yellow labrador retriever puppy who joined the therapy program at Frazier Rehab Institute in late 2016.

Charlie was donated to Frazier Rehab when he was 14 weeks old by Sharon Merriam, who owns DaeShars Designer Doodles of Deer Park, Washington. After a year-and-a-half of training, he became part of the Animal Assisted Therapy Program at Frazier.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ What to expect when you're not expecting: A 911 dispatcher taking his first childbirth call

+ Teens with dwarfism attend each other's prom

+ Airline crew delivers baby girl mid-flight

Charlie is said to love birthday parties, so he's invited all his friends to celebrate his birthday. He doesn't expect gifts, but he wants people to come and enjoy the Hawaiian music and hula with him.

The party is from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Frazier Rehab Institute's 8th floor Larosa Lounge, located at 220 Abraham Flexner Way in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.