Dr. David Dao released from hospital following United Airlines clash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. David Dao suffered a severe concussion, a broken nose and other sinus injuries during the clash on a United Airlines flight that was recorded on video and has been seen around the world, his attorney said Thursday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The attorney also said at a news conference in Chicago that Dao, who lives in Elizabethtown, KY, was released from a Chicago hospital Wednesday night. He'd been there for a few days since the incident on Sunday at O'Hare Airport.

Dao has another procedure scheduled to repair his front teeth that he lost, his attorney said.

This story is being updated.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Attorneys for doctor injured on United flight aim to preserve evidence

+ Passenger removed from flight ID'd as KY doctor

+ Passenger forcibly removed from overbooked flight

+ Dragging incident could invite backlash against United Airlines

+ United passenger's removal sparks outrage in China

+ Twitter users mock over overbooked flight incident

+ Know your rights before booking a flight

+ Elizabethtown doctor indicted on 98 drug charges

+ E'town doctor charged with dealing prescription drugs

+ Doctor arrested for unlawful prescription writing

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.