Dr. David Dao released from hospital following United Airlines clash

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. David Dao suffered a severe concussion, a broken nose and other sinus injuries during the clash on a United Airlines flight that was recorded on video and has been seen around the world, his attorney said Thursday.

The attorney also said at a news conference in Chicago that Dao, who lives in Elizabethtown, KY, was released from a Chicago hospital Wednesday night. He'd been there for a few days since the incident on Sunday at O'Hare Airport.

Dao has another procedure scheduled to repair his front teeth that he lost, his attorney said.

