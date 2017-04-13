Victim of Shively accident identified, relatives sought

One person was struck and killed on Dixie Highway on Wednesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Greg Schapker)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners' Office has released the name of a man who died after being hit by a car in Shively.

James Mark Tully, 49, of Louisville, died from injuries he suffered in the accident.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 1 person struck, killed on Dixie Highway

Shively police said Tully was attempting to cross four lanes of traffic on Dixie Highway at Ralph Avenue when he was hit around 9:15 p.m. April 12

Shively police say it appears to be a tragic accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Mother charged with murder in infant's suffocation death

+ Horse rescued in Trimble County abuse case in labor, others recover

+ Louisville teacher aboard United flight says incident was 'unbelievable'

The coroners' office is attempting to locate Tully's next-of-kin. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Coroner Scott Russ at 574-0139.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.