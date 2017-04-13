Victim of Shively accident identified, relatives sought - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Victim of Shively accident identified, relatives sought

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners' Office has released the name of a man who died after being hit by a car in Shively.

James Mark Tully, 49, of Louisville, died from injuries he suffered in the accident.

Shively police said Tully was attempting to cross four lanes of traffic on Dixie Highway at Ralph Avenue when he was hit around 9:15 p.m. April 12

Shively police say it appears to be a tragic accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

The coroners' office is attempting to locate Tully's next-of-kin. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Coroner Scott Russ at 574-0139.

