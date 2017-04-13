Vegas Golden Knights tab Gallant as their first coach

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Gerard Gallant as the first coach of the NHL expansion team.
General manager George McPhee announced the move Thursday.
Gallant helped revive the Florida Panthers, leading them to a first-place finish in the Atlantic Division last season and becoming a coach-of-the-year finalist. He was let go last November after just 22 games as the team stumbled to a slow start.
Gallant was a standout left wing as a player, primarily for the Detroit Red Wings - scoring at least 34 goals in four straight seasons from 1986 through 1990 and finishing his NHL career with 211 goals in 615 games. He later was a head coach in Columbus and an assistant in Montreal, among other stops.
The franchise will get its first 30 players through the expansion draft in June. The Golden Knights begin play next season.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructureMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructureMore >>
A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the pastMore >>
A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the pastMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Moscow with an ultimatum: Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and the West or embrace Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group HezbollahMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>
An Ohio man set for trial this week for an arson that killed a girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents has jumped to his death from a fourth-floor balcony at a courthouseMore >>