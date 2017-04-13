Purdue completes coaching staff by hiring assistant Lutz

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue coach Matt Painter has hired Steve Lutz to be his new assistant.

The 44-year-old Lutz spent the past seven seasons working on Creighton's staff. He replaces Jack Owens, who took the head coaching job at Miami (Ohio) on March 29.

Lutz worked with Creighton's post players and had a key role recruiting Justin Patton, last year's Big East freshman of the year. He also helped with the development of former All-American Doug McDermott.

Painter says he liked Lutz's "passion" and "energy."

Previously, Lutz worked as an assistant at SMU, Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word in Texas and Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Lutz graduated from Texas Lutheran after playing his first college season at Ranger Junior College in Texas.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.