Newport Aquarium's Shark Bridge has its 2-millionth crossing

Rory Maynard, from Monroe, Ohio. (Provided by Newport Aquarium)
The Maynard family. (Provided by Newport Aquarium)
NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

Newport Aquarium celebrated a milestone Thursday with the 2-millionth crossing on its Shark Bridge.

Rory Maynard, 8, made the brave trek across the Shark Bridge and learned that he was the 2-millionth crosser, according to the Aquarium.

The V-shaped rope bridge, which opened in 2015, is 75-feet long and is suspended over the open water of the 385,000 gallon surrounded by the sharks exhibit. 

Rory told the aquarium that he wants to be a marine biologist when he grows up. 

The Maynard family, of Monroe, was visiting the aquarium as part of their Spring Break, the aquarium said. 

