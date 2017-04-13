Newport Aquarium's Shark Bridge has its 2-millionth crossing

Newport Aquarium celebrated a milestone Thursday with the 2-millionth crossing on its Shark Bridge.

Rory Maynard, 8, made the brave trek across the Shark Bridge and learned that he was the 2-millionth crosser, according to the Aquarium.

The V-shaped rope bridge, which opened in 2015, is 75-feet long and is suspended over the open water of the 385,000 gallon surrounded by the sharks exhibit.

Rory told the aquarium that he wants to be a marine biologist when he grows up.

The Maynard family, of Monroe, was visiting the aquarium as part of their Spring Break, the aquarium said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.