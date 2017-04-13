Target issues voluntary recall of water absorbing Easter toys

Target has issued a voluntary recall of several water absorbing Easter toys because they could be life-threatening if eaten. (Source: CPSC.org)

Product description:

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging.

Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly.

The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

According to the CPSC.gov recall website, the small toy could expand inside a child's body if ingested and "cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life-threatening."

Surgery is required to remove the toy and there is a possibility it may not show up on an x-ray.

The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1. This toy should be taken away from children immediately and can be returned to Target for a full refund.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection to the toy as of April 13, 2017.

Click here for more information about the recall: http://bit.ly/2pb6FvY

