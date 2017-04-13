YMCA to build new facility on W. Broadway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The YMCA of Greater Louisville has announced plans to build a new 62,000 square foot facility in Louisville's California neighborhood.

The facility will be located on the southeast corner of Dixie Highway and W. Broadway. The location is across the street from the site that once housed the Philip Morris cigarette factory and was the proposed site for a Walmart in West Louisville.

YMCA officials say the building will be positioned along the Broadway streetfront. It will include with 170 parking spaces in the rear plus open, multi-use fields.

In addition to the Y, the building will house a Norton Healthcare facility that will quality healthcare and clinical services and resources to the area. Republic Bank and Trust will also have a 2,700 square foot branch at the facility. Other occupants will include Family & Children's Place and ProRehab Physical Therapy.

As part of the project, the northern end of Dixie Highway will be realigned to meet the end of 18th Street, thus eliminating two 90 degree turns that drivers must make on the current streets.

Officials say the $28 million investment is expected to extend the YMCA's mission into the Park Hill, Russell and California neighborhoods, along with other west Louisville communities.It is also expected to add $500,000 in new payroll per year to the area.

