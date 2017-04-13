Bardstown mayor removed from office after misconduct finding

Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Witnesses were called to the stand and were questioned by attorneys from both sides.More >>
Witnesses were called to the stand and were questioned by attorneys from both sides.More >>
High school students in Southern Indiana participated in drunk driving simulation exercises at Huber's Winery.More >>
High school students in Southern Indiana participated in drunk driving simulation exercises at Huber's Winery.More >>
It's not clear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.More >>
It's not clear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.More >>
An LMPD officer was fired Thursday amid a sex-abuse scandal that has rocked the department's Youth Explorer Program.More >>
An LMPD officer was fired Thursday amid a sex-abuse scandal that has rocked the department's Youth Explorer Program.More >>