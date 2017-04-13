Bardstown mayor removed from office after misconduct finding

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Bardstown city council has just announced its findings in the hearing of the city's mayor, John Royalty.

In an emergency session that concluded late Thursday afternoon, the council found him guilty of violating one council member's privacy. Moments after the findings were announced, the council voted to remove Royalty from office.

It's not clear why he violated the privacy of Kecia Copeland, but the council said there was substantial evidence that he had some of her emails and shared them with at least one private citizen.

An IT supervisor for the city testified Wednesday that Royalty asked him late last year to collect the iPads of all council members so he could install security updates. That supervisor, however, testified that no such security update was needed at the time.

Thursday, Royalty himself took the stand and confirmed he asked for the iPads to be turned in, insisting it was for the security update and denying that he was targeting Copeland.

City attorney David Reynolds said Royalty threatened the jobs of some.

"That put a horrendous pressure on, as we've heard in this courtroom, everyone down to the garbage bin," he said. "It's unforgiveable."

The council found that Royalty told the IT supervisor to misrepresent the intent of collecting the iPads.

A new mayor will be elected at a special city council meeting on Tuesday.

