Car crashes into Cane Run Missionary Baptist Church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A vehicle crashed into a local church Thursday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that the crash took place at about 3:44 p.m. at Cane Run Missionary Baptist Church, near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Catalpa Street.

Only one car was involved.

It's not clear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

