JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens steps down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – Dr. Donna Hargens will leave her role as the Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent, effective July 1, 2017.

JCPS called a special meeting on Thursday, after months of closed door, late night meetings in executive session.

Hargens' decision to resign came after a rocky year.

Last May, more than 6,000 people signed a petition asking for Hargens' removal.

In February, community members said the looming state audit of the Jefferson County Public School district added to their concern of Hargens' leadership.

Prior to leading the Jefferson County Public School System, Dr. Hargens was the interim superintendent and chief academic officer for Wake County Public Schools.

