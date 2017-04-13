Coal mining museum in KY goes solar

The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum is providing a new boost in energy for nearby businesses without burning any coal. Instead, they'll be using solar.

"It is a little ironic, but you know coal and solar and all the different energy sources work hand-in-hand," said Brandon Robinson, communications director at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. "Of course, coal is still king around here."

The museum in Benham is installing solar panels on their roof as a cost saving measure.

It's owned by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. They hope to save $8,000 to $10,000 a year.

The town was built by coal miners but, they hope the energy sources can work together to save more costs.

