Deputies put high school students through drunk driving drill before prom

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - As students get ready to glam up and go to prom, school leaders and law enforcement are using this time of year to try to teach

a very important lesson.

This is the first year the Clark County Sheriff’s Office launched the Impaired Driving Experience, hoping an out-of-classroom approach will have students thinking twice before they drink and get behind the wheel.

The message is simple.

“Please don’t drink and drive,” Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel told students.

All week, Clark County high schools have participated in the exercises at Huber's Winery, with the help of Xtreme Transportation. Deputies set up stations giving students a glimpse of what it's like to function once they're impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“This is a head start for them to make wise decisions,” Charlestown High School Assistant Principal John Rowland said.

Special goggles gave students an idea of what it would be like to be intoxicated more than two times the legal limit. Students attempted to drive while wearing them and then tried to walk in a straight line.

“So they get an idea of what it feels like to go through those sobriety tests,” Noel said.

As Charlestown High School students gear up for prom, school leaders are hopeful the experience will stick with them.

“We love our kids and we don’t want to see any of them hurt, either through their own decisions or someone else,” Rowland said.

Students like Taylor Glover said it will.

“It’s way more eye opening than just reading about it to be able to experience it first hand is good,” Glover said.

In just a couple of weeks, the high school seniors will be back at Huber's for prom. Organizers hope it's a day to remember with this day in the back of their mind.

“What we’re trying to get across to these students are just be responsible,” Officer Jack Jawor said. “We realize some of them are going to drink, just don’t get behind the wheel, just don’t get behind the wheel after using an intoxicate. It’s too simple.”

Five high schools participated this year and the Sheriff’s Office said they hope to participate next year as well.

